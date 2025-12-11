Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (12/17/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for the Holiday Bash special episode of Dynamite and Collision, which will take place at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. This three-hour special will air at its usual time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In the main event, The Elite (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega) will face the Don Callis Family, comprised of IWGP World Heavyweight Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, AEW Unified Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, and Hechicero, in a Winner Takes All Trios Match with a prize of $1,000,000.

Additionally, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) will defend their titles against the Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson).

Also announced for the show is the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal, where the winner will earn an AEW World Championship match at Maximum Carnage on January 14th.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.