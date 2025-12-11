Eddie Kingston Reveals He Has Six Years Left On AEW Contract

AEW star Eddie Kingston discussed his contract situation and retirement plans with Gabby LaSpisa.

Kingston said, “I’m good. I’m not supposed to win. I don’t give a f**k. He’s not going to kill me. So I’m gonna wake up the next day, and just move forward. Because guess what? I have six years left on my contract, and I want to make my money. And then buy a place in Alaska and get the f**k away from society.”

On how spending the rest of his days in Alaska is his career plan:

“Yes. Just get me the f**k to Alaska. I’m gonna get me — as long as I can watch the Yankees, Giants, Knicks, and Rangers, all that stuff with streaming, I’m good. Leave me alone.”

You can check out Kingston’s comments in the video below.

