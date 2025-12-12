Possible Spoiler: Major Update On MJF’s AEW Return After Months Away

A major update has emerged regarding MJF’s long-awaited return to AEW, along with the possibility of another World Championship opportunity for the former titleholder.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, MJF is expected to return to AEW television as early as next week’s Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal. Alvarez reported that Friedman has wrapped up his recent film commitments and has already been backstage at AEW events in recent weeks.

His return could immediately place him back into the World Championship picture ahead of AEW Worlds End. Alvarez noted that MJF is strongly expected to appear in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal, which will take place in Manchester during AEW Holiday Bash on December 17, 2025—an event he has historically dominated.

“Now, the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal has been taking place for what, five years now. And every single year, the winner of that ends up being MJF,” Alvarez said. “Nobody else has ever won the ring. So, I can’t say 1000% that MJF is going to be in that match, but I mean, MJF’s going to be in that match. He has no film commitments at this moment.”

Alvarez also revealed that Friedman has quietly been present backstage at recent AEW shows, with efforts made to keep his involvement under wraps.

“In fact, he has actually been backstage. I don’t know how many times, but he has been backstage at least once recently. And, they tried to keep it lowkey, but he has been there. So, he’s returning.”

In addition to the Battle Royal, Alvarez pointed out that MJF still possesses his guaranteed World Championship contract, leaving the door open for an immediate title angle.

“Of course, he has the briefcase (contract) or whatever to get the championship match,” Alvarez explained. “So, conceivably, he could also be in that World’s End four-way main event for the title or how many people it is. So I presume he’ll make his return for the Battle Royal, then we’ll see what happens with the Worlds End main event.”

MJF was last seen on AEW programming at All Out 2025, where he suffered a loss to Mark Briscoe. AEW Worlds End is scheduled for Saturday, December 27, 2025, at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Historically, the Dynamite Diamond Ring winner either defends the ring or leverages the momentum into a major championship opportunity at the year-end event.