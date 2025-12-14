Tony Khan Announces One-Night Return Of AEW Dark

Before last night’s AEW Collision: Winter Is Coming, company President and CEO Tony Khan entered the ring to promote the show.

He made a significant announcement, revealing that AEW Dark, which had been defunct, will return for one night only.

Khan announced, “Because I love Cardiff so much, I went to the great executives at Warner Bros. Discovery, the great company that powers the engine that makes AEW possible, and I said to them: Please, it’s the holiday season because there’s hardcore AEW fans in Cardiff, this holiday season, tonight, I want to bring back, for one night only, AEW Dark! And you know what they said? They said yes!”

AEW’s digital shows, Dark and Dark Elevation, went off the air in April 2023 in anticipation of the launch of AEW Collision on TNT.

Currently, it is unclear whether the special one-night-only edition of AEW Dark will be broadcast on television, available on HBO Max, or released on AEW’s YouTube channel. At this time, it appears to be a one-time event.