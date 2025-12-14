Bobby Lashley Injured, Sidelined From In-Ring Action

Last night’s episode of AEW Collision, titled “Winter Is Coming,” featured MVP from The Hurt Syndicate announcing that “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley is currently injured and will be sidelined from in-ring action.

MVP did not provide any additional details regarding the nature of Lashley’s injury, how it was sustained, or how long he will be out of action. However, it was confirmed that Hurt Syndicate member Shelton Benjamin will compete in the AEW Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale scheduled for next week.

Other competitors announced for the Diamond Battle Royale include Mark Davis, Brody King, Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and Ricochet.

Lashley last appeared for the company at AEW Full Gear 2025, where he participated in the Casino Gauntlet Match to determine the inaugural AEW National Champion.

Ricochet emerged victorious in that match, becoming the first-ever National Champion.