AEW Announces Matches And Broadcast Info For One-Night Return Of Dark

PWMania.com previously reported that AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced that the company’s digital show, Dark, will return for a special holiday edition, one night only.

AEW has now revealed the matchups and broadcasting details for the Holiday Stocking Stuffer episode of Dark.

It was announced that The Death Riders will compete in trios action. Additionally, Marina Shafir will face former WWE star Isla Dawn in singles action. Lastly, Orange Cassidy, Mascara Dorada, and Roderick Strong will team up in trios competition against Mark Andrews, Kid Lykos 1, and Kid Lykos 2.

This one-night special will stream exclusively on AEW’s official YouTube channel on Tuesday, December 16th, at 7 PM ET.