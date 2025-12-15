John Cena Sr. Reacts To His Son Tapping Out To GUNTHER

John Cena Sr., the father of 17-time World Champion John Cena, spoke with Bill Apter about various topics, including the arena’s reaction to his son’s loss to GUNTHER.

Cena Sr. said, “The only I can say is, I saw a lot of people cry. Do I believe that’s the way it should have ended? I might have done it differently. I think it might have been better for everyone had it ended differently. But you and I have been in the business for a while. And I guess the unwritten rule is when you’re going out, you’re going down. So I guess the only I can say is, they did what they had to do [for] what’s best for business.”

On the match itself:

“I think GUNTHER and Cena put on a tremendous show. I think the match was outstanding. There were a few slow spots in there for a while, and then that match picked right up with a stop and go. There were several areas there where I was amazed that that both men were still on their feet. That’s how good that match was.”

On his son tapping out to GUNTHER:

“Did I expect a tap out? I’ll be real honest with you, Bill. I would have expected a pass out and still GUNTHER be the winner… it’s almost like the Brock Lesnar beating. That’s what it turned out to be in the long run. They had as much time as they needed. Again, I think they both did a fabulous, fabulous job. GUNTHER did exactly what he was supposed to do. You got to give that man credit. He was supposed to be the villain, and he played it to the end.”

On the criticism around the finish:

“Regardless of what’s happened, I guess it’s happened because it’s best for everyone. I guess in the wrestling business, you and I would agree that we can’t please everyone all the time.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)