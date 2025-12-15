Triple H Announces WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Shattered Multiple Records

This past Saturday night’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., was sold out, and the show appears to have broken multiple company records.

WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced on his Twitter (X) account that the event was not only the highest-grossing WWE arena event ever but also the highest-grossing event in the history of the Capital One Arena.

Triple H wrote, “Thank you @CapitalOneArena! Tonight’s #SNME was not simply the highest-grossing @WWE arena event ever, but the highest-grossing event ever at Capital One Arena.”

The event sold 19,176 tickets for the show, which featured John Cena’s final match. In the main event, Cena lost to “The Ring General” GUNTHER by submission, tapping out to the sleeper hold.