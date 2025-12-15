WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (12/15/2025): Hershey, PA.

WWE’s red brand is live tonight from “The Sweetest Place on Earth.”

WWE Raw returns live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Advertised for the December 15, 2025 episode are the following matches and appearances:

* CM Punk returns

* Gunther to appear

* The Usos vs. New Day

* Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Maxxine Dupri (c) vs. Ivy Nile

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

