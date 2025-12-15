John Cena Shares Photo Of His Gear Left In The Ring After His Final Match

This past weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event featured a significant match in which “The Ring General,” GUNTHER, defeated 17-time World Champion John Cena via submission. Cena tapped out to GUNTHER’s sleeper hold, marking the end of his illustrious in-ring career with WWE.

After the match, Cena removed his trademark sneakers, armband, and wristband, leaving them in the ring as he made his final walk backstage.

Following the event, Cena shared a symbolic image of his gear left in the ring on his Instagram account. True to form, he did not include a caption for the post.

Despite his retirement from in-ring competition, Cena will continue to have a role with WWE. In an interview with Tom Rinaldi on WWE’s official YouTube channel, he revealed that he has signed a five-year deal with the company. This contract will allow him to make appearances and work as an ambassador for WWE until 2030.