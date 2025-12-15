WWE Moves John Cena To Alumni Section Following Saturday Night’s Main Event

In the main event of this past weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special, “The Ring General,” GUNTHER, defeated 17-time World Champion John Cena via submission. Cena submitted to GUNTHER’s sleeper hold, marking his official retirement from in-ring competition.

Following the show, Cena was listed as an alumnus on the WWE.com roster. This change occurred shortly after his match with GUNTHER concluded.

It’s important to note that Cena is still under contract with WWE; he confirmed in an interview with Tom Rinaldi that he signed a new five-year deal to serve as an ambassador for the company going forward.

Many in the pro wrestling industry paid tribute to Cena last Saturday night, including WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.