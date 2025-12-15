Backstage News On High-Profile Personalities In Attendance At WWE SNME

WWE held their Saturday Night’s Main Event special on Saturday, December 13th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Many speculated that U.S. President Donald Trump might attend, but neither he nor former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was present.

According to Fightful Select, one notable attendee was U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The report clarified that neither President Trump nor Vince McMahon had plans to attend, and no one had been informed of their potential presence.

Additionally, PWInsider.com reported that Linda McMahon, Vince’s estranged wife and currently serving as the U.S. Secretary of Education in President Trump’s administration, was in attendance at the event. The report also mentioned that Vince and Linda’s son, Shane McMahon, did not attend the Saturday night event.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s wife, Stephanie McMahon, was present as well.

She participated in the broadcast coverage and appeared following the GUNTHER vs. John Cena match, when the entire locker room came out to pay their respects to Cena.