Backstage Reaction To GUNTHER Defeating John Cena

The main event of this past weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special featured “The Ring General” GUNTHER defeating 17-time World Champion John Cena via submission. The match outcome and the post-show reactions drew mixed responses from WWE staff and significant boos from the fans.

According to Fightful Select, several talents expressed a desire for John Cena to have been booked to win against GUNTHER. However, they understood the rationale behind the decision and the plans moving forward.

The report noted that no one was “livid” about the finish, and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque was reportedly pleased with the crowd’s reaction to the ending.

It was mentioned that Triple H was seen smiling in Gorilla Position and had a positive reaction backstage, similar to how he responded during the post-show.

WWE has remained firm that Cena will not wrestle again, nor do they plan to make any such requests of him.

The report also stated that GUNTHER received such significant heat that he required a legitimate security team to escort him out of the Capital One Arena due to a crowd of fans following him.