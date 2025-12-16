Why Donald Trump Did Not Attend John Cena’s Final WWE Match

Before this past weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special, there was considerable speculation about who would be present for John Cena’s final match.

Among the names mentioned were controversial figures such as former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who played a significant role in Cena’s career, and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump was seen at the Army-Navy Game in Baltimore last Saturday, and he often spends time in Washington, D.C. While Vince McMahon appeared in a video package, his estranged wife, Linda McMahon, was in attendance.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Live, WWE hoped Trump would attend the Saturday Night’s Main Event special, as it would not be unusual for the WWE Hall of Famer to show up at TKO events, given his regular appearances at UFC shows. However, it was noted that Trump ultimately decided not to attend, which might have benefited the fans, as security would have been a significant challenge.

The report also noted that Trump’s administration was represented by figures such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Linda McMahon, among others.