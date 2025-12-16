Oba Femi Reveals What Triple H Told Him After Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi appeared on the recap show for Saturday Night’s Main Event to discuss various topics, including competing on the same card where 17-time World Champion John Cena retired.

Femi said, “I do respect John. I don’t want the way I’m carrying myself to come across as me not caring about John, or me not really paying reverence to him. I respect everything he’s done; he defined my childhood. He was on my screen for 19 years before I left Nigeria and came to the States. He was on my screen the entire way. So I respect John. You know, I love his work. I admire John, he’s the man. But was poetic about all this — and I’ve said this multiple times over the course of this weekend — is that his end is my beginning. And that’s something special right there.”

On shoving Drew McIntyre:

“It is nothing personal between me and Drew right now. But he definitely robbed the fans. He robbed me of my moment too. And me shoving him was me sending a message. Because I’ve said the future is here. And that message is not just applicable to Cody Rhodes. It’s for every single 40-year-old veteran on this roster. The future is here. The future is now, and the now is me.”

On what Triple H said to him after the show:

“He said, ‘We’re going to make magic.’ And I agree. Because you know, it doesn’t get more complete than Oba Femi. Everything you need — the strength, the size, give him a mic. Magic. We will make magic.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

