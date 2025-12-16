JD McDonagh Expected To Be Sidelined For The Foreseeable Future

WWE star and Judgment Day member JD McDonagh recently shared a photo on his Instagram story from a hospital bed, along with another image showing his right hand in a cast. According to McDonagh, he had been managing an injury for several months.

He expressed that he feels it’s time to “pump the brakes” on his activity. However, he reassured his fans that he won’t be sidelined for long.

McDonagh said, “Been working thru some stuff for the last few months, but now is the time to pump the brakes and get put back together. Won’t be long, BRB.”

This year has been challenging for McDonagh. In January 2025, he suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung during a World Tag Team Championship match alongside Dominik Mysterio against The War Raiders while executing a move. As a result, he was sidelined for three months. He eventually made his return on the Monday Night RAW following WrestleMania 41.

McDonagh’s last appearance on WWE television was on the November 24, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW, where he lost to WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in a singles match. Although he has not competed since then, JD has been featured alongside Judgment Day on television.