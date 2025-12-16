Austin Theory Addresses Being WWE’s Mystery Masked Man

During the December 15 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, it was revealed that Austin Theory is the masked man aligned with The Vision.

A role he’s been playing since the men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Austin Theory made his presence felt in a big way on Raw, targeting Rey Mysterio and assisting Logan Paul during Paul’s singles victory over the WWE Hall of Famer.

The interference didn’t go unanswered, as World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk sprinted to the ring and chased the masked man off.

Theory removed the mask and revealed himself to the WWE Universe, confirming his involvement with The Vision and his role in recent events.

Today, Theory addressed the reveal on social media, keeping his message short and direct.

“Mask off,” Theory wrote via X.