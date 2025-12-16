Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Taping Results For 12/26/2025

WWE held its television tapings last night for next week’s post-Christmas episode of SmackDown at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Here are the spoilers:

– Damian Priest made his way out to cut a promo on Aleister Black and Zelina. That would then lead to Black and Zelina coming out and attacking Priest.

– “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax and “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend appeared in a backstage segment.

– Aleister Black attacked Damian Priest again in a backstage segment.

– “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax and “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend def. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors (“The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka and “The Pirate Princess” Kairi Sane) in a Non-Title Match. After the match, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss made their way out and cleared the ring.

– “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia cut a backstage promo.

– “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia def. The Secret Hervice’s Alba Fyre.

– WWE United States Champion “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes def. #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa).

– MFT (JC Mateo and Tonga Loa) vs. WWE World Tag Team Champions The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy) in a Non-Title Match ends in a no contest.