Updated Lineup For January 5 Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced an updated lineup for the January 5th episode of Monday Night RAW, which will be streamed live on Netflix from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The show is set to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors—consisting of “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka and “The Pirate Princess” Kairi Sane—will defend their titles against RHIYO, featuring “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley and “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY.

Additionally, WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best in the World” CM Punk will defend his title against “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker.

Be sure to join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT for complete live coverage of WWE RAW results.