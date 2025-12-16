Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will be recorded during this Friday night’s SmackDown broadcast from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The show is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

In the lineup, NXT’s “The Young OG,” Je’Von Evans, will face Los Americanos’ Rayo Americano in a singles match. Additionally, Bayley will take on The Judgment Day’s “The Prodigy,” Roxanne Perez, also in a singles match. Furthermore, RHIYO’s “The Eradicator,” Rhea Ripley, will battle The Kabuki Warriors’ “The Empress of Tomorrow,” Asuka, in another singles match.

