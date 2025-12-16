Mick Foley Ending Relationship With WWE Due To Donald Trump Connection

Mick Foley is parting ways with WWE.

“The Hardcore Legend” wrote the following via Instagram this week to make the announcement:

PARTING WAYS WITH WWE

While I have been concerned about WWE‘s close relationship with Donald Trump for several months — especially in light of his administration’s ongoing cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants (and pretty much anyone who “looks like an immigrant”) — reading the President’s incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner’s death is the final straw for me.

I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy. Last night, I informed @WWE talent relations that I would not be making any appearances for the company as long as this man remains in office.

Additionally, I will not be signing a new Legends deal when my current one expires in June. I love WWE, will always treasure my time with them, and I am deeply appreciative for all the opportunities they afforded me. But, in the words of Popeye the sailor, “I stands all I can stands, and I can’t stands no more.”