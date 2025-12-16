WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (12/16/2025): Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT is back tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT on The CW Network is live at 8/7c this evening from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with the following advertised matches:

* NXT Women’s North American Championship: Blake Monroe (c) vs. Thea Hail

* #1 Contenders Fatal Four-Way Match for NXT Championship: Dion Lennox vs. Joe Hendry vs. Leon Slater vs. Myles Borne

* Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair vs. Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid

* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. “OTM” Lucien Price and Bronco Nima

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.