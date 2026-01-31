WWE Seemingly Spoils First Entrant In 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

During Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a graphic displayed on the screen while Axiom was walking to the ring listed Bron Breakker as the #1 entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

It remains uncertain whether this was WWE’s intended plan for the match and if those plans will change due to this error.

SmackDown was held at the Riyadh Season Stadium in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), which is also the venue for today’s Royal Rumble Premium Live Event (PLE).

This will mark the first Royal Rumble to take place outside of the United States.