Joe Hendry Reveals Advice He Received Before Royal Rumble

WWE NXT star Joe Hendry appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, where he discussed various topics, including his experiences at WWE Royal Rumble.

Hendry said, “So that one was — that was also just insane. And yeah, that was like my first experience of a huge event like that. I was hoping that I’d get a good reaction. But to get the level of the reaction that I got, it was just mind-blowing. And then to be able to go in the ring and work with the likes of The Miz and Sheamus, and Roman Reigns. It was was such an insane visual to watch it back and see me in the ring with Roman Reigns, and feel like I belonged and in that moment. It was incredible to be honest.”

On the advice he got before the show:

“And I remember one of the best pieces of advice that I got given. This is something that JBL pulled me aside when I was in TNA and had this conversation with me. The Miz had this conversation with me, that when you have these big moments. Whether it’s a title win. or a huge PLE or something like that, you have to take a moment to just look around and see the scope of the arena and feel the energy, and understand the magnitude of what’s going on. Even just for a couple of seconds, just take it in. Because it will be over in a flash. Your music will hit, you’ll blink, and you’ll be in the back and you’ll be done. That’s what they told me. It will be gone in a flash, so, you have to enjoy it and be in the moment when you’re out there. And yeah, thankfully I got that advice before I had these opportunities. So I was able to do that when I was out there. And it was it was a great feeling.”

