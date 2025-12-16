WWE NXT To Hold Double TV Taping This Wednesday

According to Bodyslam.net, WWE will conduct a double taping of NXT this coming Wednesday. The report states that tonight’s NXT episode will be the brand’s final live show of 2025.

Wednesday’s taping will cover the episodes scheduled for December 23rd and December 30th, allowing the NXT stars to have time off for the holidays.

Previous reports indicate that WWE is also holding double tapings for RAW and SmackDown this week. Monday night’s show taped the December 26th episode of SmackDown along with a live episode, while the December 19th episode of SmackDown included a taping for the December 22nd episode of RAW.

Next week’s episodes will be taped prior to the main broadcasts of RAW and SmackDown, which aired last night and Friday, respectively.