Why Randy Orton Missed John Cena’s Final WWE Match

In the main event of this past weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special, “The Ring General” GUNTHER defeated 17-time World Champion John Cena via submission.

Cena submitted to GUNTHER’s sleeper hold, marking his official retirement from in-ring competition.

The event was attended by most of the WWE roster, including top stars like CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, who were there to witness this historic moment. However, one of Cena’s greatest rivals, Randy Orton, was notably absent.

It was revealed that Orton was in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, along with several other WWE stars, to attend the grand opening of popular YouTuber MrBeast’s theme park, Beast Land. This visit is part of WWE’s ongoing partnership with Saudi Arabia.

Orton had previously shared a video confirming his appearance on the go-home episode of SmackDown ahead of the Royal Rumble on January 30, after WWE promoted The Viper on its website a few days prior. Orton has been absent from WWE television for over two months; he was last seen on the October 3 episode of SmackDown, where he was taken out by Bronson Reed’s multiple Tsunamis.

Orton and Cena began their careers together more than two decades ago and became two of the company’s cornerstones, laying the foundation for future generations of WWE stars. Throughout their 23-year careers, no one has faced Cena more often than Orton. Their final meeting occurred in Orton’s hometown during Backlash 2025.