MVP Blasts Triple H, Praises Tony Khan’s Leadership In AEW

MVP did not mince words when discussing the differences between working under AEW President Tony Khan and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Speaking during a recent interview with Q101, the veteran star reflected on his move to AEW alongside the Hurt Syndicate and why he feels creatively reinvigorated outside of WWE.

MVP expressed gratitude toward Khan for allowing the group to continue a story he believes was prematurely cut short in WWE.

“I’m grateful to Tony Khan for giving the Hurt Syndicate an opportunity to come across the street and finish our run, finish our story,” MVP said. “Because I don’t think there’s anybody that would disagree that the Hurt Business was disbanded way too soon. And we were never given an actual explanation for why.”

When asked whether Triple H ever provided clarity on the decision, MVP did not hold back.

“Yeah, and f*ck that guy too. I’m absolutely not a fan,” MVP said.

MVP then outlined what he sees as a fundamental philosophical difference between the two leaders. According to him, Tony Khan fosters collaboration, while Triple H runs a far more rigid operation.

“He [Tony] has his vision that he wants, but he works with the talent and allows a lot more input from the talent into what creative path is going to happen,” MVP explained. “Whereas the nose [Triple H], he’s a little bit more dictatorial—emphasis on dick. It’s, ‘This is what we’re doing, this is how it’s going to be, and this is what I want.’”

MVP acknowledged that not everyone may view that leadership style as a negative, but he made it clear which environment he prefers.

“With Tony, he might say, ‘This is what I want,’ and you can say, ‘Okay, Tony, but what if we put this on it?’ And Tony invites that input,” MVP said. “Whereas with that guy [Triple H], there’s only a handful of people I’d say are allowed to have that kind of input.”

He concluded by offering his most direct comparison yet, praising Khan not only as a boss but as a person.

“You can debate whether that’s good or bad, but I think Tony—I’m just going to be blunt—I think Tony is just a better human being, a better person all around than this guy [Triple H],” MVP stated. “So he’s definitely a better person to work for and a much better working environment.”

MVP’s comments add to the growing list of candid remarks from former WWE talent who have spoken openly about creative frustrations under WWE management, while highlighting the contrasting philosophies between WWE and AEW at the executive level.