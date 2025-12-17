Backstage News On Creative Origins Of Toni Storm’s “Timeless” Character

Sean Ross Sapp recently discussed the character work of “Timeless” Toni Storm in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers.

This topic emerged after AEW CEO and President Tony Khan previously shared his inspiration for Storm’s character, which was influenced by Bette Davis in “All About Eve,” as well as other Hollywood classics like “Sunset Boulevard.”

According to Sapp, the storyline involving Storm and former AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May (also known as NXT star Blake Monroe) was conceived by Khan even before May officially signed with AEW. Sapp also mentioned that RJ City plays a significant role in shaping Storm’s “Timeless” character, as noted before. He emphasized that Storm often performs much of the character work herself, even during unscripted media appearances.

Additionally, Sapp commented that Storm’s television promos seem to be the result of collaborative efforts.

Most recently, Storm and her tag team partner, Mina Shirakawa, competed in the finals of the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Title Tournament during the Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite.

The matchup concluded with the Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale) emerging victorious, making them the inaugural AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions.