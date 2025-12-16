Backstage News On Why AEW Dark Was Brought Back For One Night Only

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) recently revived its Dark YouTube series for a special one-time episode titled “Holiday Stocking Stuffer,” which was filmed in Cardiff, Wales, just before last Saturday’s Collision event.

According to PWInsider.com, this show was created as a local-exclusive experience for fans in attendance, while also providing additional airtime for more roster members. AEW Dark, which previously aired as a weekly digital series, has not been reinstated as a regular program.

Mike Johnson confirmed this information directly from AEW President Tony Khan. It was explained that the goal was to offer Cardiff fans something “unique and special,” distinct from the regular Dynamite or Collision shows. The taping also allowed AEW to showcase more talent from its roster.

The special episode is scheduled to air on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7 PM ET later tonight, December 16. AEW Dark originally ceased regular production as the company adjusted its content strategy to focus on Dynamite, Collision, and ROH programming. This taping in Cardiff does not change that structure, and currently, there is no indication that AEW plans to resume Dark as a recurring series.