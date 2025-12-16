Tony Khan Confident AEW Dynasty 2026 Will Make History In Vancouver

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently spoke with The Province about various topics, including the company’s history in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

He expressed his belief that Dynasty 2026 will be one of the greatest wrestling events ever held in Vancouver.

Khan said, “(We) made our Vancouver debut in May 2024 with AEW Collision. It was an amazing crowd. They were incredibly passionate and had such a high respect and knowledge for AEW that I knew I wanted to bring the city a pay-per-view event in the future. Vancouver has had some great wrestling events through the years, but I’m confident that AEW Dynasty will be one of the best wrestling events ever held in Vancouver.”

On Canada being a strong market For AEW:

“Canada has been an amazing host country for many AEW events in recent years, and AEW Dynasty on April 12 will create a new chapter in AEW’s Canadian legacy.”

On AEW’s performance in 2025:

“I truly believe that 2025 has been AEW’s strongest year for the quality of our weekly TV shows and pay-per-view events. I thought that Full Gear was an excellent PPV. It’s just my opinion, but I thought that it continued a streak of tremendous PPV events throughout 2025. I also believe that this has been the most consistently strong weekly television that AEW’s ever produced. Every week this year I’ve been proud of the AEW TV shows, I’m beating myself up after the weekly TV shows less than ever. In particular, I think that in 2025, AEW Collision: Grand Slam Australia, AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru, episode 300, Grand Slam Mexico, Blood & Guts and this past week’s Winter Is Coming events were all among the best wrestling TV shows that AEW has ever produced. As incredible as those TV events were, I believe that our track record on PPV this year is even more impressive. I think that we are poised to hit even greater heights in 2026, and AEW Dynasty at Rogers Arena on Sunday, April 12 will be a key event to achieve that goal.”