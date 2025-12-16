AEW Dark: Stocking Stuffer Preview For Tonight (12/16/2025): Cardiff, Wales

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight for a rare Tuesday show.

Taped in Cardiff, Wales over the weekend, a one-night only AEW DARK special airs tonight at 7/6c via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Featured below are the advertised matches for the AEW DARK: Stocking Stuffer show on December 16, 2025:

* Isla Dawn vs. Marina Shafir

* The Death Riders vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans & Nathan Cruz

* Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong & Mascara Dorada vs. Mark Andrews & Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos 2