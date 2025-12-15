Updated Lineup For AEW Worlds End PPV

AEW has revealed an updated lineup for this month’s Worlds End pay-per-view (PPV).

In a highly anticipated match, AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, known as “The Opps,” will defend his title against “Hangman” Adam Page and Swerve Strickland in a three-way match. Additionally, both the semifinals and finals of the AEW Continental Classic will take place during the event.

Also confirmed for the show is AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander, who will defend her title against Jamie Hayter.

AEW Worlds End is scheduled for Saturday, December 27th, at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.