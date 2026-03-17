Tony Khan Addresses Ronda Rousey’s AEW Appearance And Future

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently participated in the AEW Revolution post-show media scrum, where he discussed various topics, including Ronda Rousey’s appearance at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Khan said, “And Marina and Ronda are good friends. Ronda’s actually wrestled for me before, but never in AEW. Ronda wrestled in ROH. We had a great match a few years ago, also here in Los Angeles. It was Ronda and Marina teaming up in ROH against Billie Starkz and the (ROH Women’s) World Champion Athena. I thought it was fantastic. I love that match. And when Marina said Rhonda was going to be her backup, (I) was like, “Okay, well, everyone’s banned from ringside.” But once the match was over, Ronda did get involved, she made her presence known, and then Marina really took advantage of the situation, landed a sucker punch on Toni Storm, while everybody was very mesmerized that Ronda Rousey was in the house. Ronda Rousey is a huge star. So, we have a great relationship with her. She’s wrestled for me before in ROH and she’s always welcome here in AEW anytime. She’s got a big fight coming up against Gina Carano and I don’t know Gina Carano at all. Ronda has always been very good to me. I wish her the best.”

On if AEW will have a presence at Rousey’s upcoming fight:

“I think that would be great. Ronda’s always welcome here and anybody from AEW that wants to attend that fight is welcome to do so. And Ronda may invite some people. Ronda invited me to the fight tonight so I guess so. Yeah, it sounds like we’re going to be there.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)