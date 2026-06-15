Will Ospreay And Alex Windsor Announce Their Marriage

Congratulations are in order for AEW stars Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor, who have officially tied the knot.

Ospreay confirmed the news on June 15 through a Facebook post, sharing a photo of himself and Windsor in their wedding attire alongside a simple but heartfelt message.

“Hey, we did it.”

The announcement comes exactly one year after Ospreay revealed that the couple had become engaged. In June 2025, the former AEW International Champion shared a black-and-white photo of Windsor’s engagement ring with the caption, “She said Yes.”

Twelve months later, the couple has officially become husband and wife.

Both Ospreay and Windsor are currently signed to AEW and are widely regarded as two of the most accomplished performers to emerge from the British wrestling scene in recent years.

Windsor has built a strong reputation through her work across the United Kingdom and internationally, while Ospreay has established himself as one of the most decorated and acclaimed wrestlers of his generation. Alongside his success in AEW, Ospreay remains a prominent figure in NJPW and serves as a leader of the United Empire faction.

The timing of the wedding had been known within wrestling circles for some time.

Earlier this year, Ospreay told Tokyo Sports that he would miss NJPW’s June 14 event at Osaka-jo Hall in order to prepare for the ceremony. At the time, he noted that wedding preparations had taken priority as he balanced his commitments between AEW and his ongoing appearances in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Despite a demanding travel schedule and obligations with two major wrestling promotions, Ospreay made it clear that the wedding was an important milestone he did not want to miss.

The marriage marks the latest chapter in a relationship that has been visible to fans throughout both performers’ careers. Over the years, Ospreay and Windsor have frequently supported one another publicly while pursuing their respective wrestling careers around the world.

For Ospreay, the celebration comes during another highly successful stretch professionally. The AEW standout remains one of the company’s top stars and continues to be featured prominently across major events and storylines. Windsor has likewise continued to strengthen her standing within the industry through her performances both in AEW and internationally.

While wrestling fans are accustomed to seeing both competitors inside the ring, June 15 provided a much different kind of headline as the couple celebrated a major personal milestone together.

From everyone in the wrestling community, congratulations to Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor on their marriage, and best wishes for the future.