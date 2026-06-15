Another Independent Wrestling Promotion Joins MyAEW

MyAEW and the Canada-based indie wrestling promotion, Capital City Championship Combat Wrestling (C4 Wrestling), have announced that classic matches from their promotion will now be featured on the streaming platform. This new lineup begins with the release of Mixtape 1.

C4 Wrestling wrote, “Excited to be joining @myaewofficial! For nearly 20 years, C*4 Wrestling has delivered the most exciting brand of wrestling in Ottawa while building a reputation as one of Canada’s top independent promotions. Now, even more fans around the world can see what we’re all about. We’re diving deep into the C*4 archive on @myaewofficial over the coming weeks, bringing classic matches and recent events to a wider audience. Time to show the world what our fans have known for nearly 20 years.”

C4’s Mixtape 1 features the following lineup:

* Josh Alexander vs. Junior Benito (Underground v5, 1/31/20)

* The Blade vs. Alex Zayne vs. Blake Christian vs. Kevin Blanchard (Undisputed, 9/19/19)

* Tony Deppen vs. Danhausen (Combat Shock, 11/29/19)

* The Dark Order vs. Kevin Bennett and Kevin Blackwood (Undisputed, 9/19/19)

* Mike Bailey vs. Aiden Prince (Snowpiercer, 1/17/20)

The MyAEW streaming platform launched in March, offering AEW and ROH content for international viewers, along with independent promotions and a fast channel for domestic subscribers.