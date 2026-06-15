Backstage Details On AEW’s Original Theme Song Plans For Jack Perry

According to Fightful Select, AEW initially planned to use a different licensed theme for “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry after he turned heel. Perry had previously used the song “Tarzan Boy” by Baltimora as his entrance theme. However, after his character shift and becoming known as “The Scapegoat,” Perry stopped using “Tarzan Boy,” and AEW had another entrance theme in mind for him.

The report also mentioned that AEW seriously considered using “Them Bones” by Alice in Chains for Perry’s new entrance theme. Ultimately, they decided against that option and made a last-minute choice to have him use Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5” instead.

Perry later disappeared from AEW programming after losing the TNT Title to Daniel Garcia at Full Gear in November 2024.

He returned at All Out 2025 in September, reverting to his babyface persona and reforming Jurassic Express with Luchasaurus.