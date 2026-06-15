Brian Cage Wins Major Bodybuilding Title

AEW star “The Machine” Brian Cage announced on his Instagram that he won the title of Mr. Nevada by competing in the open heavyweight division of the MUSCLECONTEST International Nevada Championship.

Cage wrote, “Mr. GMSi just became Mr. Nevada state. One more accolade and moniker to the long, long list. But one I’ve had before that, or any, was Dad.

My oldest wasn’t here for it, but he gave me the name and role before any other. And I’ve been grateful enough to keep that going throughout my walk on this great road we call life. And it keeps getting better. Who betta?! #nevadastate #champ #npc #musclecontest #swolverine”

Cage returned to AEW television last month, resuming his role in the Don Callis Family after being out of action since undergoing knee surgery in April of last year. Additionally, Cage appeared in the opening scene of Steven Spielberg’s film “Disclosure Day,” alongside fellow AEW star and Don Callis Family member Lance Archer. The movie topped the box office this weekend, grossing $44 million.