Tony Khan Teases AEW Event At SoFi Stadium Following Revolution Success

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently took part in the AEW Revolution post-show media scrum, where he addressed several topics. One of the key discussions revolved around the possibility of the company hosting a future event at SoFi Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.

Khan said, “I thought about it before. I think it’s interesting. I think it’s a very interesting idea. It’s not crazy at all. I don’t think that’s a crazy thought. When you saw all the star power and it gets your brain firing off and it makes you think and there were so many great wrestlers wrestling tonight. There were so many great returns and arrivals and all the moments and it’s not crazy.”

SoFi Stadium has a capacity of 70,000 fans. WWE attracted over 67,000 fans for each night of WrestleMania 39. AEW drew more than 70,000 attendees to Wembley Stadium in London for their first show there.

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)