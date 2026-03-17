Tony Khan Confirms AEW In Talks To Return To Mexico After Record-Breaking Grand Slam

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently took part in the post-show media scrum following AEW Revolution.

During the discussion, he addressed several topics, including the company’s ongoing talks with officials in Mexico about returning for another edition of Grand Slam.

Khan said, “It’s a great thought. I know I would love to do that someday, but I am absolutely focused on going back for Grand Slam Mexico, which was a huge success for us. Grand Slam Mexico was the most-watched AEW Dynamite last year. It’s one of the most successful AEW Dynamites ever. A pay-per-view [in Mexico] could be a great thing. I know that we are, right now, in conversations about going back for Grand Slam Mexico, which is a hugely exciting thing for me. Of course, that was such a great memory for us.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)