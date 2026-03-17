Will Ospreay Confirms Neck Surgery Timeline After AEW Revolution Return

As PWMania.com previously reported, top AEW star Will Ospreay made his return during Sunday’s 2026 Revolution pay-per-view, targeting AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley of The Death Riders.

Ospreay recently shared a video of himself in the ring from the event on his Twitter (X) account and revealed when he was cleared to return.

Ospreay wrote, “Double fusion Surgery date: 17th September 2025

Got cleared: 25th February 2026

Back: 15th March 2026”

Ospreay had been written off AEW television at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event when he was attacked by Moxley and the Death Riders following the Lights Out Steel Cage Match. Ospreay ended up trapped inside the cage with Moxley and his faction, where Moxley “Pilmanized” his neck. This storyline was created to allow Ospreay to undergo neck surgery for herniated discs.

In recent weeks, AEW aired vignettes teasing Ospreay’s return without specifying when it would happen. His return coincides with AEW starting pre-sales for AEW All In: London, which is scheduled for August 30 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Ospreay is expected to play a significant role in that show.