Backstage News On RJ City’s Status With AEW

PWMania.com previously reported that the AEW YouTube series “Hey! (EW)” concluded with its episode on December 7.

This final episode featured comedic segments with pro wrestling veteran Eddie Kingston, Renee Paquette, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan, and TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné, maintaining the series’ signature tone.

According to Fightful Select, they inquired about the show’s ending in response to fan questions, and their report indicates that AEW had known for some time that they were wrapping up the series. The decision to end the show was made before the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view, and the segment with Kingston at that event was specifically filmed for the final episode.

The report also mentioned that AEW conducted as many interviews as possible during the editing of this last episode. At the same time, RJ City decided to end his segment “RJ City Makes Coffee In His Underwear” to provide a “clean sweep” of his shows.

Regarding RJ City, it was reported that he is not leaving AEW; he is actively involved in AEW’s creative efforts and has previously received public credit for his work with Toni Storm.

Additionally, City will continue hosting AEW Zero Hour pre-shows, and there is potential for new content in the future.