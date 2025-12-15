Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (12/17/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for the Holiday Bash special episodes of Dynamite and Collision, which will take place at Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

The three-hour special will air at its usual time, 8 PM ET, on TBS and HBO Max.

The lineup includes several exciting matches: Kyle Fletcher from The Conglomeration will face “The Bastard” PAC from The Death Riders in a Continental Classic Gold League Match. Jon Moxley, also from The Death Riders, will take on Roderick Strong from Paragon in a Continental Classic Blue League Match. Additionally, CMLL World Trios Champion and CMLL World Historic Welterweight Champion Máscara Dorada will battle “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy from The Conglomeration in another Continental Classic Blue League Match.

In an 8-Woman Tag Team Match, AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné, ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena, and the duo MegaProblems (comprised of “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir) will face the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron), along with Timeless Love Bombs (“Timeless” Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa). There will also be an AEW World Championship contract signing featuring “Hangman” Adam Page, Swerve Strickland, and the AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe from The Opps.

Previously announced for the show is a Winner Takes All Trios Match featuring The Elite (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega) against Don Callis Family (IWGP World Heavyweight Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, AEW Unified Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, and Hechicero), with a prize of $1,000,000 at stake.

Additionally, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) will defend their titles against the Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson).

Finally, fans can look forward to the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal, where the winner will earn an AEW World Championship match at Maximum Carnage on January 14th.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.