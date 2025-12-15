Spoilers: AEW Dark Taping Results For 12/16/2025

All Elite Wrestling held their latest set of television tapings last Saturday night at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales, for this week’s special Holiday Stocking Stuffer episode of Dark.

Below are the full spoiler results for this week’s episode of Dark, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– CMLL World Trios Champion and CMLL World Historic Welterweight Champion Máscara Dorada, The Conglomeration’s “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy and Paragon’s Roderick Strong def. Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos and Kid Lykos II) and Mark Andrews.

– The Death Riders’ Marina Shafir def. Isla Dawn.

– The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, “The Bastard” PAC and Wheeler Yuta) def. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) and Nathan Cruz.