AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 12/10/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Wednesday night’s “Winter Is Coming” episode of AEW Dynamite, which aired on TBS, attracted an average of 516,000 viewers and received a rating of 0.09 in the key demographic of 18-49-year-olds.

This viewership is a 4.03% increase from the previous week, which had 496,000 viewers. However, the ratings specifically for the 18-49 demographic were not available for comparison.

The episode featured a main event with AEW World Champion Samoa Joe defending his title against Eddie Kingston.