Backstage Update On Bobby Lashley’s Injury Status

As PWMania.com previously reported, MVP from The Hurt Syndicate announced during Saturday’s AEW Collision: Winter Is Coming that “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley suffered an injury and is currently sidelined. No further details about the nature of the injury were disclosed at that time.

According to Fightful Select, Lashley’s injury is legitimate, but specific details regarding its nature and severity have not yet been provided. However, it is said that he is expected to miss a significant amount of time.

Lashley signed with AEW just over a year ago, making his debut on Dynamite on October 30, 2024. He joined MVP and Shelton Benjamin, his former Hurt Business stablemates from WWE, to form the Hurt Syndicate stable. Benjamin and Lashley later won the AEW World Tag Team Titles on Dynamite in January, holding the titles for 214 days before losing them to the team of Brody King and Bandido (known as Brodido) at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in London.

Lashley last competed for AEW at Full Gear 2025 last month, participating in the Casino Gauntlet Match to determine the first AEW National Champion. Ricochet won that match to become the inaugural AEW National Champion.