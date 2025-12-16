Kyle Fletcher Comments On Pink Ring Gear, Will Ospreay Comparisons

Kyle Fletcher has often been compared to Will Ospreay.

While on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet this week, the former TNT Champion in AEW addressed the comparisons.

The following are some of the highlights.

On previous comparisons to Will Ospreay: “It’s one of those things where for a hot second you take it as a compliment, and at surface level it’s like, Oh, thanks. I think Will’s incredible at what he does. So I take that as a compliment. But then I feel like, the more I sit with it, and the more I hear it, the more it makes me go, No, I don’t want to be anyone else. I don’t want to be the second coming of Will Ospreay. I think after shaving the head, I got a lot of Randy Orton [comparisons], and it’s like the same feeling of at first, that’s really cool, that’s a great comparison. But I really want to start carving my own path, and I don’t want to be the second anybody else. So, yeah, I think that’s kind of what I’m focusing on, and just trying to carve my own path.”

On wearing pink gear: “Yeah, so that kind of started earlier this year. I think it was a random tweet that jogged my memory. It was like ‘Not enough men wear pink in wrestling.’ I screen shotted it, and I sent it to my gear designer, the guy that designs all my gear. I was like, I have this idea. I’d done a triple red gear before, but in my brain, it just like popped. I was like, triple pink, just for whatever reason, that was my idea. Then I just sent that to him, and then we were like, All right, great. He cooked this thing up, I saw the design, and I was like, this is the best gear I have ever had. I’m so excited. Then it ended up coming in time, just as I found out I was going to be in the Owen tournament. So I was like, Oh, that makes sense. I’ll just wear it for the Owen tournament. That’s great. It’s perfect. So I wore it for that. It was Dynasty earlier this year. I wore that gear for the first time, and just the reaction that it got was polarizing. It was like, people loved it, people hated it, whatever it was. But I think whenever something like that happens, it sets something off in my brain. That’s something, whatever that is, something that organically gets that much reaction either way, it’s like, that’s something to tap into. So I was like all right, I’m gonna keep wearing this gear for a little bit, see what happens. I think I wore that one set of gear for a month or two, and by that point, everyone was like, ‘Pink is your thing now. I think it’s just synonymous with you.’ So I was like, Okay. And then since then, it’s just been every set of gear I’ve had. It’s like, all right, what can we do with pink this time? Let’s change it up. Let’s do something else. And then, yeah, the suits and stuff as well. I think I’ve just found my thing, my found my niche.”

On whether he feels the pressure of being told he is a future star: “In a lot of ways, yes, but I think none of it even comes close to the pressure that I put on myself. I think my whole life, I’ve kind of felt this. Even before I knew I wanted to be a wrestler, I felt this calling that I was meant to do something big, that I was meant to be somebody. So when I fell into wrestling, and I was like, Yes, this is my thing, I always knew I wanted to be the best. I knew I wanted to be world champion. So I think it’s more so the pressure that I put on myself. I think when I hear other people say things like that, it’s almost more reaffirming to me that this thing that I felt, this drive, that I feel, that it is paying off and it’s for a reason, and that I’m just exactly where I’m meant to be.”