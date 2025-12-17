AEW Expected To Sign Sting’s Son Steven Borden Following Impressive Debut

AEW appears to be closing in on securing the future of one of professional wrestling’s most iconic legacies. According to a report from Fightful Select, sources within AEW expect Steven Borden, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Sting, to be signed to the company “before long,” with some speculation that a deal may already be finalized.

Borden recently took a major step forward in his wrestling journey, making his official AEW in-ring debut in a dark match prior to the Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite on December 10. Competing against Kiran Grey, a fellow trainee from Darby Allin’s camp, Borden picked up the victory in what was described as a very strong performance.

The match marked Borden’s transition from prospect to active competitor on the AEW stage, and the response backstage was reportedly overwhelmingly positive.

AEW President Tony Khan did not hide his enthusiasm when speaking to Fightful about the second-generation talent.

“I THOUGHT HE WAS EXCELLENT,” Khan said. “He’s doing a great job. Very exciting in my opinion.”

Backstage reaction echoed that praise, with one long-time AEW roster member reportedly singling out Borden’s physical conditioning. The source joked that they “would sacrifice years of their NFL team winning to look like Sting’s son,” highlighting the impressive shape Borden has achieved since beginning his training.

Steven Borden’s path into professional wrestling has been anything but traditional. For years, he had little interest in entering the industry. That changed during the buildup to AEW Revolution 2024, where he portrayed the Wolfpac version of Sting during his father’s retirement match. The experience reignited his interest, leading him to train extensively under Darby Allin.

Borden made his professional wrestling debut earlier this year in an unconventional setting—an art show in New York City—where he teamed with JD Drake in a losing effort against Darby Allin and Killer Kross.

While AEW is expected to be his long-term home, Borden is continuing to gain experience on the independent scene. He is currently scheduled to compete at DEFY Wrestling’s “Ender” event on December 28 in Los Angeles, where he will face Kiran Grey in a rematch of their AEW dark match.

With strong early performances, high-profile mentorship, and internal support from AEW leadership, Steven Borden appears well-positioned to carve out his own identity—while carrying one of wrestling’s most legendary surnames into the next generation.