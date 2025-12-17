Backstage News On NXT Stars Impressing WWE Officials At Saturday Night’s Main Event

This past weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event featured the final match of WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena, who faced “The Ring General,” GUNTHER, in the main event.

The theme of the night was to showcase the company’s current top WWE stars alongside up-and-coming NXT talent, which the company successfully achieved.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE views NXT Champion Oba Femi, who competed against Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in the opening match, as a top superstar.

Sol Ruca also made headlines by defeating Bayley in a significant upset.

Meltzer noted that WWE officials were very impressed with the four NXT stars who participated in the show.

Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater are also regarded as rising talents, while Joe Hendry consistently delivers significant crowd reactions, which is crucial in the wrestling business.