Nikki Bella Names Her Ideal WrestleMania Opponent

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella discussed various topics with KTAR News, including her ideal WrestleMania opponent.

Bella said, “So I would want to be like in my greatest heel moment. I’d want to be like, top heel, probably have a faction behind me. Unstoppable. And I think I would want it to be Rhea Ripley.”

On Ripley being her choice for a retirement match:

“So you know [WWE] were just in Glendale Last Monday. And my brother’s daughter has become a huge fan. So, she went to the merch stand, like she watched the show and they wanted to get some merch after. And she didn’t want to buy my hat. She was like, ‘Well, Auntie Coco can just send me a hat. I want Rhea Ripley’s shirt.’ And then [she] sent me a photo wearing Rhea’s shirt. And I went, [gasps] ‘How dare her!’ The family turned heel on me. So see, I’m already — for whatever this retirement match will be maybe in a few years? See, the story is already starting to tell. It’s already written itself.”

