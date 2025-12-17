Current Lineup For December 30 Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for the December 30th episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

In a highly anticipated matchup, WWE NXT North American Champion and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page will defend his title against TNA star Moose. This matchup was prompted by Page’s complaints about Tony D’Angelo’s attack on him the previous week.

Following his complaints, TNA International Champion Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Arianna Grace appeared. Stacks expressed their desire to challenge Page and Chelsea Green for their AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship.

Moose then entered the scene, stating that he would take action against Stacks, who is part of the anti-TNA faction in NXT. He also revealed that Ava and Santino Marella had officially sanctioned his challenge for the title against Page. After this announcement, Page attacked Moose but was subsequently laid out.

This will be the first match announced for the December 30th show.

